Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Moscow, Russia. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov receives him. PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin in Moscow.

In a rare gesture, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov accompanied PM Modi to the hotel from the airport in the same car. PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia.