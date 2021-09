New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington D.C.(22 September 2021, local time) for his visit to the United States of America at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the USA.

Prime Minister was received by Mr. T. H. Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources on behalf of the government of the USA.

Exuberant members of Indian diaspora were also present at the Andrews airbase and they cheerfully welcomed Prime Minister.