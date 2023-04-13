Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates dedication of HPCL’s LPG Bottling Plant to nation at Goalpara, Assam

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the dedication of HPCL’s LPG Bottling Plant to the nation at Goalpara, Assam and said that this will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.



In response to a tweet thread by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Prime Minister said;



“This will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.”



