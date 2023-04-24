Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds on successful trial of BMD Interceptor from Naval Platform

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded DRDO & Indian Navy Conducting successful trial of BMD Interceptor from naval platform.
The Prime Minister replied to an Indian Navy tweet
“Congratulations to our scientists for their continuous grit and determination to further strengthen our defence capabilities.”
