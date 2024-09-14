Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of Dehgam drowning victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who died in the tragic drowning incident in Dehgam, Gujarat. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured survivors.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the announcement on social media platform X, saying, “PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the drowning incident in Dehgam, Gujarat. The injured will receive Rs 50,000.”

PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident, which claimed eight lives. “Deeply saddened by the news of lives lost in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk, Gujarat. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls,” he wrote on X.

The tragic event occurred on Friday when eight individuals drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Vasna Sogathi village, Gandhinagar. According to Deputy SP Gandhinagar, D.T. Gohil, the group of nine youths was bathing near the Meshwo River dam when one person began to drown, leading the others to try and save him. Unfortunately, eight bodies have been recovered.