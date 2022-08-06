Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 3rd meeting of National Committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 3rd National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi today. Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting including Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, Spiritual Leaders, artists and film personalities and eminent persons from other walks of life. Several participants also joined the meeting virtually. Secretary Culture, Shri Govind Mohan gave a presentation on the overview of activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav since its inception.

The first meeting of the National Committee was held on 8th March 2021 before the launch of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Prime Minister on 12th March 2021. The second meeting of the committee was held on 22nd December, 2021.

Addressing on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country. The committees at national, state and district levels have been working day and night to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the masses, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the emotional flavour of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is the core of the campaign. The patriotic fervour which was witnessed during the freedom struggle was unprecedented. It is the same fervour which we need to imbibe in our current generation and channelise it for nation building, the Prime Minster added. He further said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is creating an atmosphere of patriotic zeal in the country and it is a golden opportunity to establish the emotional connect of our youth with nation building.

In this backdrop, the Prime Minister said, AKAM is a Sanskar Utsav for the youth which will fill them with the undying passion to contribute for the country. The current generation will be the leaders of tomorrow and therefore we have to inculcate in them now a sense of duty and responsibility to realise the dreams and vision of [email protected] The Prime Minister further said that the technological revolution has stepped up the speed of change tremendously. What could be achieved in generations, can be made possible in decades now. We can not rely on old techniques to realize dreams of our nation. It is therefore important to build the capacity of the youth and to equip them with the necessary skills to meet the technological challenges of times to come.

Highlighting the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the Prime Minister said that we should pay our tribute to them by building local tribal museums. He suggested that the border village programme should be taken up for the youth to familiarise them with the life of the people residing in the last mile of the country. Similarly, the programme to construct 75 sarovars in every district and similar such programmes should be designed for the grass root which are conducive for water and environment conservation. The youth should be familiarized with such programmes to help them understand the ground realities of the country, the Prime Minister explained.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said that we must nourish and nurture our unity and promote India as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat because a united nation is a progressive nation. In this light, our national flag Tiranga is a symbol of unity, a unity which brings positivity and prosperity for the nation, he said. The Prime Minister said that we are passing through a period of Amrit Kaal marked by the spirit of Sankalp se Siddhi which will take our country to the peak of success in the next 25 years. He once again requested the committee members to send their suggestions for further enriching Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The members of the committee thanked the Prime Minister for the organization of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. They gave an overview of the activities taken up by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and inputs to further strengthen the campaign. Union Minister Shri Amit Shah welcomed the committee members to the third meeting of the National Committee of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shri Amit Shah explained that more than 60 thousand programmes have been organized successfully in the country till date and AKAM programme has percolated down from the national to the state, district and grassroot level. In his concluding remarks, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the members of National Committee for giving their valuable suggestions and time.

Secretary, Shri Govind Mohan said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been high on Jan Bhagidari and whole of society approach due to which it has reached every nook and corner of the country.