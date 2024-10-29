Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Rozgar Mela

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in Government departments and organizations via videoconferencing today. Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. Underlining that this year’s Diwali would be a special one, the Prime Minister said that it is the first Diwali since Lord Shri Ram has been seated in his magnificent temple in Ayodhya after 500 years. He said that several generations have waited for this Diwali, while many have sacrificed their lives for it or faced adversities. The Prime Minister emphasized that the present generation is extremely fortunate to witness and become a part of such celebrations. In the atmosphere of festivity, said the Prime Minister, 51,000 youth are being handed out recruitment letters for government jobs. He congratulated the new recruits and conveyed his best wishes to them.

The Prime Minister highlighted that offering permanent Government jobs to lakhs of youths has been a legacy which is continuously going on. He added that lakhs of youths were handed appointment letters even in the states being governed by BJP and NDA allies. Shri Modi emphasized that in Haryana there is a festive atmosphere with 26,000 youths getting jobs by the newly formed government . Shri Modi said their Government in Haryana had a special identity of giving jobs without any expense or recommendation. He greeted the 26,000 youths of Haryana who will be handed over their appointment letters today apart from 51,000 jobs in today’s Rozgar Mela.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment that the youth of the country should get maximum employment. Noting that the policies and decisions of the government have a direct impact on job creation, the Prime Minister highlighted the development of expressways, highways, roads, rail, ports, airports, laying of fiber cables, setting up of mobile towers and expansion of new industries in all parts of the country. Referring to laying of water and gas pipelines, establishing of new schools, colleges and universities and reducing logistics cost by spending on infrastructure, Shri Modi said that it is not only benefitting the citizens but also creating new job opportunities.

Recalling his visit to Vadodara in Gujarat yesterday, the Prime Minister mentioned inaugurating an aircraft manufacturing facility for the defence sector. He said that thousands of citizens would get direct employment while MSME industries would hugely benefit from the manufacturing of spare parts and other equipment, creating a huge network of supply chains. Noting that a single aircraft comprises 15,000 to 25,000 parts, Shri Modi emphasized that thousands of smaller factories would play an active role in fulfilling the demands of a mega factory, thereby benefiting India’s MSMEs.

The Prime Minister remarked that whenever a scheme is launched, the focus is not just only on the benefits accrued to the citizens, but also develop an entire ecosystem of employment generation using it as a medium by thinking in a broader scope. Citing an example of PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he said in the last 6 months, around 2 crore customers had registered for the scheme, more than 9,000 vendors were associated with scheme, solar panels were already installed in more than 5 lakh houses and in the near future, there was a plan to create 800 Solar villages as model under this scheme. He also noted that 30,000 people had undergone training for roof-top solar installation as well. Therefore, he added, this one scheme of PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has created a host of employment opportunities for manufacturers, vendors, assemblers and repairers across the country.

Noting that the Khadi industry of India has been transformed by the policies of the government in the last 10 years and impacted the people in the villages, the Prime Minister informed that Khadi Gram Udyog’s business has surpassed 1.5 lakh crores today. Drawing parallels from 10 years ago, the Prime Minister exclaimed that the sale of Khadi has grown up to 400 percent, thereby benefiting artists, weavers and businesses and also creating new employment opportunities. Shri Modi also touched upon the Lakhpati Didi scheme where new employment and self-employment opportunities are provided to rural women. “More than 10 crore women have joined self-help groups in the last decade”, he added, noting that 10 crore women are now engaged in economic activities. He credited the support provided by the government in every step and reiterated the commitment to creating 3 crore lakhpati didis. “More than 1.25 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis so far making their annual income above Rs 1 lakh”, he added.

The Prime Minister stated that India is moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Reflecting on the country’s progress, he noted the inquisition by the youth of India who often ask why the country didn’t achieve this pace earlier. Underlining that the answer lies in the lack of clear policies and intent in previous governments, the Prime Minister pointed out that India had been lagging behind in several sectors, particularly technology. He recalled that India used to wait for new technologies from around the world and what was considered outdated in the West would eventually reach the nation. He pointed out the long withstanding belief that modern technology could not be developed in India not only set India back in terms of growth but also deprived the country of crucial job opportunities.

Highlighting the steps taken to free the country from this old thinking, the Prime Minister stated that efforts were initiated to break free from this old mindset in sectors like space, semiconductors, electronics and electric vehicles by promoting Make in India. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of technological advancement and investment, adding that the PLI scheme was launched to bring new technology and foreign direct investment to India, which has accelerated job creation when combined with the Make in India initiative. He noted that every sector is now receiving a boost providing opportunities for youth across different fields. “Today, India is witnessing massive investment, and record opportunities are being created”, he said, adding that in the last eight years, over 1.5 lakh startups have been launched, making India the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. He further added that these sectors are offering our youth a chance to grow and gain employment.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government is very focused on skill development today to increase the capacity of the youth of India. Therefore, he added, Government started missions like Skill India and youth were being trained in many skill development centers. Shri Modi remarked that arrangements were made to ensure that India’s youth need not have to wander for experience and opportunity. Citing the Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana, Shri Modi said provisions were made for paid internships in the top 500 companies of India, where every intern would be given Rs 5,000 per month for one year. He added the Government’s target was to ensure one crore youth get internship opportunities in the next 5 years. This, he said, would give the youth a chance to connect with the real-life business environment in different sectors and add a beneficial experience to their career.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Indian government was creating new opportunities to make it easier for Indian youth to get jobs abroad. Citing the recently released Germany’s Skilled Labour Strategy for India, Shri Modi informed that Germany had increased the number of visas given to skilled Indian youth every year from 20 thousand to 90 thousand. He added that India’s youth will benefit greatly from this. Shri Modi also mentioned that India had signed agreements related to migration and employment with 21 countries in recent years, including countries like Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Mauritius, Israel, UK and Italy, apart from Gulf countries. He noted that every year 3 thousand Indians can get a 2-year visa to work and study in the UK while 3 thousand Indian students will get the opportunity to study in Australia. “India’s talent will not only give direction to India’s progress but also to the world’s progress”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He added that India was moving ahead in that direction.

Shri Modi emphasized that the role of the government today was to create a modern system where every youth gets an opportunity and can fulfill their aspirations. Therefore, he urged the newly appointed youths in various positions that their goal should be to provide maximum facilities to the youth and citizens of India.

The Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of taxpayers and citizens in securing government jobs and stated that the government exists because of the citizens and is appointed to serve them. He reiterated that the primary duty is to serve the nation, be it in the position of a postman or a professor. Shri Modi underlined that the new recruits have joined the government at a time when the country has resolved to become developed. Therefore, said the Prime Minister, to achieve this goal, we must excel in every sector and contribute fully. He urged the new recruits to not only perform well but to strive for excellence. “Government employees in our country should set an example recognized worldwide”, he asserted. The Prime Minister stressed that the nation has high expectations from them and said that these expectations must be met to deliver on the commitments.

The Prime Minister remarked on the new journey that appointees are embarking on with their positions, urging them to always remain humble and to maintain the habit of learning throughout their journey. He highlighted the availability of various courses for government employees on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and encouraged them to utilize this digital training module at their convenience. “Once again, I congratulate the candidates receiving their appointment letters today”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Rozgar Mela is being organized at 40 locations across the country with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Newly appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.