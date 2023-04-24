Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges 100,000 tree planting program organized by TMPK

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised an initiative of 100,000 tree planting program organized by Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) on the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’.



In reply to the tweet by Lakhimpur (Assam) Lok Sabha MP, Shri Pradan Baruah, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“Good effort to boost sustainable development.”



