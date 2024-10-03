Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Cabinet Decision to Grant Classical Language Status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the Cabinet Decision to confer Classical Language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“I am immensely delighted that Assamese will now get the status of a Classical Language after this was approved by the Union Cabinet. Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come. My congratulations.”

“I am very happy that the great Bengali language has been conferred the status of a Classical Language, especially during the auspicious time of Durga Puja. Bengali literature has inspired countless people for years. I congratulate all the Bengali speakers all over the world on this.”

“Marathi is India’s pride.

Congratulations on this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage.

I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it.”

“Pali and Prakrit are at the root of India’s culture. These are languages of spirituality, wisdom and philosophy. They are also known for their literary traditions. Their recognition as Classical Languages honours their timeless influence on Indian thought, culture and history.

I am confident that after the Cabinet decision on recognising them as Classical Languages, more people will be motivated to learn about them. This is indeed a joyous moment!”

“কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰীসভাৰ অনুমোদন পোৱাৰ পিছত অসমীয়াই এতিয়া ধ্ৰুপদী ভাষাৰ মৰ্যাদা লাভ কৰাত মই অতিশয় আনন্দিত হৈছোঁ। অসমীয়া সংস্কৃতিয়ে যুগ যুগ ধৰি উজ্বলি উঠিছে আৰু আমাক এক চহকী সাহিত্যিক পৰম্পৰা প্ৰদান কৰিছে। আগন্তুক সময়ত এই ভাষা আৰু অধিক জনপ্ৰিয় হৈ পৰক। সকলোকে মই অভিনন্দন জনালোঁ।”

“আমি অত্যন্ত খুশি যে মহান বাংলা ভাষাকে ধ্রুপদী ভাষার মর্যাদা দেওয়া হয়েছে আর তাও পবিত্র দুর্গা পূজার সময়েই।বাংলা সাহিত্য অসংখ্য মানুষকে বছরের পর বছর ধরে অনুপ্রাণিত করে আসছে । এই উপলক্ষে বিশ্ব জুড়ে সকল বাংলা ভাষাভাষী-কে অভিনন্দন জানাই ।”

“मराठी भाषा ही भारताचा अभिमान आहे. या अद्वितीय भाषेला अभिजात भाषेचा दर्जा मिळाल्याबद्दल अभिनंदन. हा सन्मान म्हणजे मराठी भाषेने आपल्या देशाच्या इतिहासात दिलेल्या समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक योगदानाचा गौरवच आहे. मराठी भाषा ही कायमच भारतीय वारशाचा आधारस्तंभ राहिली आहे. मला खात्री आहे की अभिजात भाषेचा दर्जा मिळाल्याने ही भाषा शिकण्यासाठी असंख्य लोकांना प्रेरणा मिळेल.”