Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv. He was accompanied by the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory.