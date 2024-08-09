Prime Minister Modi urges citizens to change the profile picture having tricolour on social media

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged citizens to change their profile picture having tricolour on social media platforms. Shri Modi changed his profile picture to tricolour to celebrate Independence Day. He urged everyone to do same to make Har Ghar Tiranga Movement a memorable mass movement.

Shri Modi also urged everyone to share selfie with Tiranga on harghartiranga.com .

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;