Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls National Flag at ramparts of Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the iconic Red Fort and inspected the Guard of Honour. In his address, Prime Minister Modi said this nation is indebted to every martyr and freedom fighter and is grateful to them. He noted that today is an occasion to salute the great personalities who are dedicated to protecting the nation, building it with full commitment, and taking the country to new heights.

Mr Modi said the country is indebted to freedom fighters as they gave everyone the privilege of breathing freely. He highlighted that people from every section of society, including youth, farmers, women and tribal people kept fighting against slavery. He stated that history is witness that even before the freedom struggle of 1857, there were many tribal areas in which the battle for independence was being fought.

Prime Minister said his government gave the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’. He expressed happiness that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra and every district has started taking pride in its produce. He said ‘One District One Product’ has become popular among people.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the recent surge in natural disasters. He expressed his sympathies to those affected and assured them that the nation was by their side through these challenging times.

Prime Minister Modi said that the reforms carried out by his government have revived the banking sector. He said that earlier the banking sector was going through tough times, but there is growth in the segment today. PM Modi said that Indian banks are today among the few banks that are strong globally, owing to major reforms undertaken by his government. Mr Modi said that a strong banking system gives strength to the formal economy.

Prime Minister Modi further said that 75 thousand new medical seats will be added in the country in the next five years. Mr Modi said that students spend lakhs and crores of rupees for medical education abroad and thus the government will be creating 75,000 new medical seats in the next 5 years. This will increase access to medical education in the country.

Prime Minister hailed India’s vibrant space sector during his Independence Day address. Mr Modi said that the space sector is playing a key role in making India a strong nation. Prime Minister Modi said that his government has made many reforms in the space sector, liberating it from the restrictions of the past. Mr Modi said that hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector.