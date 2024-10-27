Prime Minister Modi to Unveil AB-PMJAY and a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic Hospital in Odisha on October 29th

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate an Ayurvedic and Naturopathy Hospital, spanning 21 acres in Odisha’s Jatni, through a video conference on the National Ayurveda Day, October 29. This announcement was made by Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday.

Mahaling spilled the beans that the Prime Minister will also be cutting the ribbon on a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh.

And that’s not all folks! Modi will be unveiling health coverage for all the cool cats aged 70 and above, regardless of their income status, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This means these lucky ducks will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empanelled hospitals.

In a surprising turn of events, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which was previously a no-show in Odisha, is now making a grand entrance. The Prime Minister is expected to launch the expanded scheme under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme specifically for the 70 and above crowd. This move is set to benefit a whopping six crore citizens in approximately 4.5 crore households.

However, for those already living the high life with other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the choice is yours. Stick with your current scheme or hop on the AB PM-JAY bandwagon – the world is your oyster!