Prime Minister Modi to Strengthen India-Russia Ties During Moscow Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a three-day visit to Russia and Austria on Monday. In Moscow, he will attend the 22nd Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. Modi highlighted the decade-long progress in India-Russia ties across various sectors. He will meet the Indian community and visit the Kremlin before heading to Vienna.

In Austria, Modi will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, marking the first Indian Prime Minister’s visit in over 40 years. He aims to strengthen partnerships in innovation, technology, and sustainable development, and will interact with the Indian community and business leaders.