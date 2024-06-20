Prime Minister Modi to Lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Srinagar

On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21st June 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC here tomorrow. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony. Lieutenant Governor of the UT of J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and many other dignitaries will also join the program led by the Prime Minister.

The event aims to bring together thousands of participants carrying message to promote global health and wellness through the practice of yoga. On the occasion, Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

To maximize the inclusiveness of Yoga benefits, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also written a letter to all the Gram Pradhans stating that, “At the grassroots level, I urge you to make holistic health, a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about Yoga and millets.” As in earlier IDY editions, Prime Minister letter is sure to surge Yoga activities around IDY in Panchayats, Anganwadis and Community Health Centers among others.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav along with Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Senior officers from J&K, today, visited SKICC in Srinagar, venue of 21st June main event, and took note of various preparations on the ground. Preparations are in full swing to make the IDY main event an uplifting experience for all the Yoga enthusiasts.

Since the inception of IDY in 2015, Prime Minister has been a pivotal figure in its promotion, hosting celebrations at various iconic locations worldwide, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s celebrations will span across the Nation, with notable event termed as “Yoga for Space”, wherein all the centers and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. ISRO autonomous bodies will also participate in the CYP practice on 21st June. Along with this active participation from the Gaganyaan project team is also scheduled for 21st June. Observance of IDY at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari is also in full swing.

Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence. This year IDY is witnessing events such as ‘Yoga for Space’, an initiative with support of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ayush, recently in a gathering highlighted the journey of IDY, emphasizing its role in promoting health, social values, and a sense of community.

The ‘Whole of Government’ approach to IDY celebrations includes coordinated efforts across various government departments and active participation from state governments and union territories. The National Ayush Mission team is also organizing events nationwide, demonstrating yoga’s impact on holistic health.

In Delhi, the Ministry of Ayush has partnered with NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to organize mass yoga events. To engage the masses, the Ministry of Ayush has launched several contests and activities, including the “Yoga with Family” Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest encourages families worldwide to showcase the joy of yoga and reinforce family bonds, with submissions due by June 30, 2024.

Participants in the #YogaWithFamily Video Contest have the chance to win exciting prizes while promoting yoga’s message of health and unity. Major hashtags for the event, among others include #InternationalDayofYoga2024, #YogaForSelfAndSociety, #YogaWithFamily, and #IDY2024. People around the world are encouraged to use these hashtags to join this global celebration of Yoga.