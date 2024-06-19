Prime Minister Modi shares a video on Shashankasana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a video clip on Shashankasana (the hare posture) which helps in relieving constipation and improves digestive process.

This asana also gives relief from back pain. Patient with high blood pressure should take precautions while doing this asana.

Shared in the run-up to the 10th edition of the International Yoga Day, the clip also elaborates on the steps of perform the posture in both English and Hindi.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Here is why you must practice Shashankasana regularly…”

“शशांकासन का नियमित अभ्यास क्यों करना चाहिए, आइए जानते हैं…”