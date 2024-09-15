Prime Minister Modi releases 1st installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin to beneficiaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi released the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin in Jharkhand to beneficiaries. Rupees 32 crore was digitally transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries. Besides sanction letters of 32,000 houses were distributed. A housewarming ceremony for the newly constructed 46 thousand beneficiaries was also held. Addressing people Mr. Modi said two crore additional houses will be constructed in the next five years. He said Tribal, Deprived, Dalit, Divyang and Women are on the priority list of the country. Mr. Modi said PM Awas Yojana will increase activities and job opportunities in respective areas. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister left for Jamshedpur by road to address a public meeting at Gopal Maidan.