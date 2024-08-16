Prime Minister Modi receives telephone call from the Chief Adviser, Interim Government of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation today with Prof. Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh.

During the call, Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India’s commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives. Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Prof. Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.