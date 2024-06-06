Prime Minister Modi receives congratulatory call from the Australian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today received a telephone call from H.E. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister of Australia for his wishes.

Prime Minister warmly recalled his visit to Australia in 2023 and his meeting with PM Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last September in Delhi.

Prime Minister reiterated his firm commitment to work together with the Australian Prime Minister to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and work closely on the shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.