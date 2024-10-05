National

Prime Minister Modi prays at the Pohara Devi temple in Washim

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today prayed at the Pohara Devi temple in Washim district of Maharashtra.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“This morning, had the special opportunity to pray at the Poharadevi Temple in Washim district, Maharashtra. May Maa Jagdamba bless us all with happiness and good health.”

 

 

“आज सकाळी महाराष्ट्राच्या वाशिम जिल्ह्यातील पोहरादेवी मंदिरात प्रार्थना करण्याची खास संधी मिळाली. आई जगदंबा आपल्या सगळ्यांनाच आनंद आणि उत्तम आरोग्य देवो ही प्रार्थना.”

 

