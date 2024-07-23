Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi also shared his speech from last year’s programme in Pune, where he had the honour of receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered as a towering figure in India’s fight for independence. He was a visionary who tirelessly worked to ignite the spirit of nationalism and, at the same time, emphasised on education and service. Sharing my speech from last year’s programme in Pune, where I had the honour of receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.