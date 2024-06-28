Prime Minister Modi pays homage to former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

Shri Modi said that Shri PV Narasimha Rao is remembered for his leadership & wisdom and it is our Government’s honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognising his rich contribution to our nation.

The Prime Minister said in a X post;

“I pay homage to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his leadership and wisdom. It is our Government’s honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognising his rich contribution to our nation.”