The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the great Chandra Shekhar Azad. He was a fearless hero, blessed with unwavering courage and commitment to India’s freedom. His ideals and thoughts continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of millions of people, particularly the youth.”