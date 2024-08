Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Kyiv today.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by him offered solutions to present day global challenges.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, located in ‘Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.