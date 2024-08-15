Prime Minister Modi outlines India’s commitment towards becoming a global leader in semiconductor production

The Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi, during his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence day today, outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India’s growth and achieving the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

While outlining India’s commitment towards becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, he mentioned that, “there was a time when we used to import mobile phones but today we have created a manufacturing ecosystem in the country and India has emerged as a big manufacturing hub”. We have now started exporting mobile phones, he added.

Made in India Chip-Semiconductor Production

The Prime Minister said that semiconductor, modern technologies and Artificial intelligence are inextricably linked to our future and we have started working on the Indian Semiconductor mission. In this regard, Sh. Narendra Modi exhorted that why can’t every piece of equipment have a ‘Made In India” chip? He further said that our country has the potential of fulfilling this dream and therefore the production and semiconductor related work will happen here in India. India has the talent and the means to provide the world with end-to-end solutions.