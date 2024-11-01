NationalTop News

Prime Minister Modi Mourns Loss of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Praising His Contributions to Indian Economics

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Indian Economist and Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Dr. Bibek Debroy.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.