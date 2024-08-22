Prime Minister Modi meets with Ms. Alina Posluszny, MD TZMO India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Ms. Alina Posluszny, MD TZMO India, a leading Polish manufacturer of diversified hygiene products.

Prime Minister highlighted various policies and initiatives such as the ‘Make in India’ campaign and recent liberalizations in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies, being taken in India. They also exchanged views on TZMO’s expansion plans, given the thriving market and investment opportunities in India.

Ms. Posluszny conveyed her gratitude for the support and opportunities offered in India.

