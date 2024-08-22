Prime Minister Modi meets with Mr. Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Mr. Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt. Ltd., a prominent Polish IT company with a notable presence in Pune.

During the meeting, Prime Minister highlighted India’s growth story propelled by favourable investment climate and ‘Make in India’ program. He enquired about his expansion plans and mentioned the significant opportunities for business collaboration between India-Poland in the field of new and emerging technologies, AI, cybersecurity and digital economy.

Prime Minister assured Mr. Lopinski of India’s commitment to Ease of Doing Business and investment friendly environment.