Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Mr. Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and Ms. Anna Kalbarczyk, Board Member, Kabaddi Federation of Poland, today in Warsaw.

Prime Minister commended Mr. Spiczko and Ms. Kalbarczyk for their dedication towards advancing Kabaddi in Poland and popularising the sport in Europe. He highlighted the role of sports in fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Poland.