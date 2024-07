The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met with former Prime Minister Shri HD Devegowda at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri HD Devegowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued. I am also thankful for the artwork that he gave me, taking my mind back to my recent visit to Kanyakumari. @H_D_Devegowda @hd_kumaraswamy”