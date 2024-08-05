Prime Minister Modi lauds India’s progress in electronics exports

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed immense joy over India’s progress in electronics exports. Electronics exports have reached among top 3 position globally. Shri Modi gave this credit to innovative Yuva Shakti. India remains committed to continuing this momentum in the times to come, the Prime Minister further added.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a X post informed that Bharat’s electronics export now among the top 3. He has also shared a news article of Business Standard newspaper stating that driven by a surge in Apple iPhone exports from India, electronics has surged past gems and jewellery to secure the third spot among India’s top 10 exports by the end of the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25).

Responding to the X post of Union Minister, Shri Modi said;

“This is indeed a matter of immense joy. India’s prowess in electronics is powered by our innovative Yuva Shakti. It is also a testament to our emphasis on reforms and boosting @makeinindia.

India remains committed to continuing this momentum in the times to come.”