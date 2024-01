The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi applauded first oil production commences from the complex and difficult deepwater Krishna Godavari basin (KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal).

Responding to the X post of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister said;

“This is a remarkable step in India’s energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well.”