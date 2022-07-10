Prime Minister Modi greets Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Extending his greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her family and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Modi in his letter said that as people of the two countries prosper, the festival of Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing especially with less fortunate members of our societies whose interests have been of priority to both the governments.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the shared commitment to intensify the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh.

He said it is one of the most important means through which both the countries can continue to deliver inclusive growth for their citizens, despite an increasingly complex and challenging international environment.

Prime Minister Modi expressed the hope to discuss these and other issues when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits New Delhi in a few week’s time.