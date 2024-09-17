Prime Minister Modi greets people on Vishwakarma Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. He also saluted skilled and hardworking craftsmen and creators associated with construction and creation. Shri Modi expressed confidence that their contribution will be unparalleled in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed and self-reliant India.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“सभी देशवासियों को भगवान विश्वकर्मा जयंती की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर निर्माण और सृजन से जुड़े अपने सभी हुनरमंद एवं परिश्रमी साथियों को मेरा विशेष नमन। मुझे विश्वास है कि विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि में आपका अप्रतिम योगदान रहने वाला है।”