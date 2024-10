The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today wished Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on occasion of Rosh Hashanah. He also greeted the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world on their new year.

“Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good health in everyone’s life.

Shana Tova!”