National

Prime Minister Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.