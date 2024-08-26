Prime Minister Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!”
Prev Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates people of Ladakh for creation of five new districts