Prime Minister Modi extends warm greetings on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended warm greetings on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. He remarked that the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility. May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better.”

“ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਦਇਆ, ਦਿਆਲਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਮਰਤਾ ਦੀ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ। ਇਹ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਮਾਜ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ।“

 

