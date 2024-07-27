Prime Minister Modi extends greetings to CRPF personnel on their Raising Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended greetings to all CRPF personnel on their Raising Day and said that their unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation are truly commendable.

The Prime Minister said in a X post;

“On the occasion of their Raising Day, my greetings to all @crpfindia personnel. Their unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation are truly commendable. They have always stood for the highest standards of courage and commitment. Their role in keeping our nation safe is also paramount.”