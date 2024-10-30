NationalTop News

Prime Minister Modi expresses happiness on Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s gesture

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his  happiness on the gesture of Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. H.E. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival 2024, today, at Pahurat, Little India, Bangkok. PM has expressed his  best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. It will deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand, says the PM.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Delighted by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s gesture. My best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. May it deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand.”
@ingshin

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.