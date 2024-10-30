Prime Minister Modi expresses happiness on Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s gesture

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness on the gesture of Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. H.E. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival 2024, today, at Pahurat, Little India, Bangkok. PM has expressed his best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. It will deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand, says the PM.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Delighted by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s gesture. My best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. May it deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand.”

