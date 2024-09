Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Nishad Kumar on winning silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event at Paralympics 2024.

Shri Modi in a post on ‘X’ wrote:

“Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated.’”