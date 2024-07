The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated H.E Masoud Pezeshkian on being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Congratulations @drpezeshkian on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region.”