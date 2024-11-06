Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Donald Trump on U.S. Presidential Election Victory

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US Presidential Election. Shri Modi said he looked forward to renew the collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Shri Modi in a post on X wrote:

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”