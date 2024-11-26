Prime Minister Modi condoles the passing of Shri Shashikant Ruia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing of Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji, a colossal figure in the world of industry. Shri Modi lauded him for setting high benchmarks for innovation and growth.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the businesses landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better.

Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”