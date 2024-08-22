Prime Minister Modi condoles loss of lives due to mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Shri Modi also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”