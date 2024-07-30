Prime Minister Modi condoles loss of lives due to landslides in parts of Wayanad, Kerala

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over loss of lives due to landslides in parts of Wayanad, Kerala. He has also spoken to Kerala Chief Minister, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Central Government in the wake of the prevailing situation there.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there.”

“വയനാടിൻ്റെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ ഉണ്ടായ ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ ദുഃഖമുണ്ട്. പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരെ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട എല്ലാവർക്കുമൊപ്പമാണ് എൻ്റെ ചിന്തകൾ. പരിക്കേറ്റവർക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു. ദുരിതബാധിതരെ സഹായിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ഇപ്പോൾ നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ @pinarayivijayan നോട് സംസാരിക്കുകയും അവിടെ നിലവിലുള്ള സാഹചര്യത്തിൻ്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ നിന്ന് സാധ്യമായ എല്ലാ സഹായവും ഉറപ്പുനൽകുകയും ചെയ്തു.”

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”