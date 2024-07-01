Prime Minister Modi condoles demise of veteran TNA leader R. Sampanthan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled demise of veteran TNA leader R. Sampanthan.

Shri Modi said that R. Sampanthan relentlessly pursued a life of peace, security, equality, justice and dignity for the Tamil nationals of Sri Lanka.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of veteran TNA leader R. Sampanthan. Will always cherish fond memories of meetings with him. He relentlessly pursued a life of peace, security, equality, justice and dignity for the Tamil nationals of Sri Lanka. He will be deeply missed by his friends and followers in Sri Lanka and India.”