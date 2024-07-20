NationalTop News

Prime Minister Modi condoles demise of Padma Shri Awardee, Kamala Pujari

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri Awardee, Kamala Pujari.

She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds, the Prime Minister said.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Pained by the passing away of Smt. Kamala Pujari Ji. She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds. Her work in enriching sustainability and protecting biodiversity will be remembered for years. She was also a beacon in empowering the tribal communities. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.