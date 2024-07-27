Prime Minister Modi condoles demise of former MP, Thiru Master Mathan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former MP, Thiru Master Mathan.

Shri Modi said that Thiru Master Mathan will be remembered for his efforts to serve society and work for the downtrodden.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Pained by the passing away of former MP, Thiru Master Mathan Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve society and work for the downtrodden. He also played a commendable role in strengthening our Party in Tamil Nadu. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

“முன்னாள் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் திரு மாஸ்டர் மதன் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. அவர் தமது சமூக சேவை முயற்சிகளுக்காகவும் ஒடுக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்காக உழைத்ததற்காகவும் என்றென்றும் நினைவுகூறப்படுவார். தமிழகத்தில் எங்கள் கட்சியை வலுப்படுத்தவும் அவர் அரும்பாடு பட்டார். அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் ஆதரவாளர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள். ஓம் சாந்தி.”