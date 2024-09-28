Prime Minister Modi condoles demise of an organic farmer, Smt Pappammal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri Awardee, an organic farmer, Smt Pappammal. Shri Modi said that she made a mark in agriculture, especially organic farming. People admired her for her humility and kind nature, Prime Minister further added.

The Prime Minister said in a X post;

“Deeply pained by the passing away of Pappammal Ji. She made a mark in agriculture, especially organic farming. People admired her for her humility and kind nature. My thoughts are with her family and well wishers. Om Shanti.”