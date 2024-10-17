Prime Minister Modi Commits to Preserving Pali Language and Lord Buddha’s Teachings

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today declared that the government will take all measures for the preservation and development of the Pali language and the sacred texts, the Buddha’s teachings written in it. Today, is a historic occasion, the Abhidhamma Day, the Prime Minister noted, saying that Pali was the language in which Buddha’s teachings were conveyed on this day, now the language has been given a classical status. Therefore, Pali is crucial to understanding the Dhamma. “A language is simply not just a mode of communications, it is the soul of a civilization, it’s culture, it’s heritage. It is our responsibility to keep Pali alive and through it the Buddha’s message,” he said. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Abhidhamma Divas and the celebration for the recognition of Pali as a classical language, the Prime Minister emphasized that though Pali was not in usage currently, a language, literature, art and spiritual traditions express the heritage of a nation, which is its identity. The government of India will preserve and promote Pali.

The Prime Minister was giving the keynote address at the event organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. He, however added that before independence centuries of colonial rule and the invaders tried to wipe out India’s identity, and those with a ‘slave mindset’ did so after our independence. The eco system then had taken India away from its heritage, and India was left far behind. “The government of India is making all the efforts to revive India’s Buddhist heritage. In the last few years, we have brought back over 600 artefacts to India, most of which were Buddhist objects,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that “We are trying to promote Pali through apps, digitisation, and archival research. Both academic and spiritual efforts are needed to understand Pali. Scholars and academics should guide the people in understanding Buddha Dhamma, he said.

In the revival of Buddha’s legacy, India is reinventing its identity and it is engaged in fulfilling both rapid development and reviving its rich heritage, he stressed.

He had a word for the youth of the country too, saying that the youth in India should not only lead the world in science and technology but also be proud of their culture, values, and roots.

The Prime Minister did the Chivar Dana and interacted with senior most monks of the Sangha.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, as per the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a Buddha circuit is being developed in India and Nepal. The Centre has accepted Pali as a classical language. Unprecedented efforts are being made by the Central Government to culturally preserve and promote the heritage of Buddha Dhamma.

An Invocation and greetings were said in Pali by the Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden. The International Abhidhamma Divas drew participation of around 2000 delegates. Additionally, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from more than 10 countries were present.

A Special Talk on the Significance of Pali as India’s Classical language was presented by Prof Bimlendra Kumar, Professor, Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Banaras Hindu University, and Indian Council for Cultural Relations, (ICCR) Chair Professor, Lumbini Buddhist University, Nepal.There were two exhibitions set up. One, displayed scrolls depicting various scripts from Southeast Asian countries and a map of the region showing the spread of the Pali language.

The second exhibition was on ‘The Life and Teachings of the Buddha’.